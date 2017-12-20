Source: Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri ‘In Love’ and Back Together Again

Janet Jackson seems to be looking for love in an oddly familiar place.

The veteran pop star wrapped up the United States leg of her State of the World tour on Sunday, then she brought a surprise guest to the Atlanta after-party: ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

“They were cuddled up and holding hands,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair during a dinner at STK Atlanta. They were joined by a group of people, including Outkast rapper Big Boi and Jackson’s brother Randy, but that didn’t stop them from getting cozy.

The five-time Grammy winner and Dupri, a music producer, dated for seven years before ending their romance in 2009.

Now, just eight months after splitting from husband Wissam Al Mana, Jackson, 51, appears to be giving Dupri, 45, a second change at love.

“They are 100 percent back together and in love,” the insider said.

Their contact picked up after Jackson and Al Mana, who is the father of her 11-month old son Eissa, called off their marriage. Before the pop star was single again, she and Dupri “had zero communication — she would not talk to him,” she source continued.

After the split, though, “Jermaine reached out. They are getting to know each other all over again,” according to the source.

Earlier in December, a source close to Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson is focused on her son at the moment and she’ll be taking him to England for the Christmas holiday, where Al Mana is based.

The insider said Al Mana allowed Jackson to take Eissa on tour, but now that things are winding down, he wants his son back for a substantial amount of time.

“Now that the tour is over, [Jackson and Al Mana] can move forward with their divorce and possibly a very contentious custody battle,” the source said. “The couple will be using a mediator for the time being.”

Jackson and Al Mana split after five years of marriage in April, when Eissa was three months old.