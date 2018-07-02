Janet Jackson, Extended Family Attend Joe Jackson’s Funeral

Janet Jackson and members of the extended Jackson family attended the funeral of family patriarch, Joe Jackson, on Monday.

In photos shared by TMZ, the iconic pop singer was seen along with many other attendees, arriving and leaving Forest Lawn in Glendale, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly, Joe’s body was laid to rest in the same area where his son Michael Jackson was entombed in a mausoleum many years ago.

This service was a private memorial for family and close friends only, with a public memorial schedule to be held sometime soon.

As was widely reported, Joe passed away on June 27 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Many have continued to take to social media to comment on his passing, with most people being very divided on the controversial figure.

His daughter La Toya honored him by tweeting that she “will always love” him. “You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world,” she went on to say. “I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared.”

“If it wasn’t for Joe Jackson, the world would’ve missed being witness to the talents of the Jacksons, especially Michael,” a fan added. “No matter what happened b/w Joe & his children,but their first step towards a career were helped by Joe. Michael respected his contributions.”

Conversely, singer/actress Bette Midler shared a highly controversial take on the entertainment manager’s death.

“[Joe Jackson] is d-e-a-d- and Hallelujah!! A monster who ate his own children; like in an old Grecian myth. I hated every minute he lived,” she tweeted. “All times are strange but this is really beyond the pale. Would Quincy Jones like to weigh in?? Always interested!!!”

#JoeJackson is d-e-a-d- and Hallelujah!! A monster who ate his own children; like in an old Grecian myth. I hated every minute he lived. All times are strange but this is really beyond the pale. Would Quincy Jones like to weigh in?? Always interested!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2018

Some of her followers have come out to support and agree with her stance.

“Thank you! FINALLY! I will never understand glorifying a child abuser who created the dysfunction and possibly the pedophilia of Michael Jackson,” one person replied. “That whole family was demonized by Joe Jackson and they are finally free I celebrate nothing but his end.”

However, some have chastised Midler for her “horrible” words.

“First of your tweets I’ve not appreciated. You may not have liked him but his children and grandchildren did,” one of Midler’s critics tweeted back to her. “This tweet is in poor taste.”

At this time, it does not appear that any of the Jackson family have responded to Midler’s comments.