Janet Jackson Called Police to Check on Her Son After Believing His Father Was Doing Drugs

Janet Jackson called police over the weekend to do a welfare check on her 1-year-old son, Eissa, because she thought his father and her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, may have been using drugs, TMZ reports.

A law enforcement source told the news outlet that Jackson expressed worries that Al Mana was using drugs around their child. Police checked in with Al Mana at the Nobu hotel in Malibu late Saturday night, but found no one to be in danger.

As previously reported, police told Wissam and Jackson to handle the conflict civilly after finding a safe environment. Entertainment Tonight first reported that Jackson was not on the scene at the hotel. Jackson’s brother, musician Randy Jackson, told ET that Janet Jackson called 911 after she was contacted by a nanny helping Al Mana care for the child at the time. The nanny allegedly became frightened by Al Mana’s behavior, which she believed was aggressive.

According to Randy Jackson, the nanny was “terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their son in January 2017 and split up three months later. She has yet to file for divorce, but a source told ET in November 2017 that she has no interest in reconciling.

“All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy,” the source said at the time.

Jackson and Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire, were married for almost five years before the breakup. A Jackson family source said that Jackson “felt like a prisoner” in her relationship because Al Mana wanted a “traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions.”

“She felt like she couldn’t be herself anymore,” the insider told Us Weekly in September 2017, adding that Jackson “thought her career was suffering, and she started resenting Wissam for it. She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom.”

Jackson recently returned to TV with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards last month, where she received the Billboard Icon Award as a tribute to her career. The 52-year-old is working on a new album, her first since 2015.

“My ideas are fleeting. I like to keep it that way,” she told Billboard in a recent interview. “I can’t decide in advance what a song or an album concept will be. I have to let those songs and concepts come to me rather than chase them down.”

When asked why she continues working as often as she does, she replied, “The drive is in my DNA. I couldn’t lose it if I wanted to, and I don’t. Motivation is something I treasure. Besides, for all its difficulties, this is the life I love.”