Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: ‘I Feel Much Sexier Now’

Jane Seymour proves age is just a number in a new Playboy pictorial at 67. The star of Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical and former Bond Girl said she has never felt sexier.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger. Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’” she told Playboy. “There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is only the third time Seymour has appeared in the magazine, and the first time in three decades. She was first in the magazine in July 1973, the same year she starred in Live And Let Die with Roger Moore as James Bond. Her second appearance was in January 1987.

In the interview, Seymour explained why she came forward with her own story of sexual harassment. Around 1972, she went to a producer’s house, thinking she was going to film a screen test. Instead, he put his hand on her leg “in the wrong place” and she moved away. He called her a cab and threatened to make it impossible for her to make a movie.

“He put me in a car and said, ‘If anyone knows you ever came here, if you ever tell anyone, ever, I’ll guarantee you never work again anywhere on the planet,’” Seymour recalled. “And he had that power. I got in the cab and cried, terrified.”

Seymour lied about the incident at the time, telling her agent she did not meet with the producer.

“The only reason I’ve ever told that story is that women should have a choice,” Seymour told Playboy. “A lot of women took the bait and lived happily ever after. My problem was that my agent knew. I was put in a situation where I couldn’t show what I could do. And I’m a person who, when something bad happens, I get over it and move forward.”

Seymour briefly quit the business, but when she was offered a chance to star in Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, she jumped at the opportunity. Since then, she has never stopped working.

“People say, ‘You’re like a phoenix.’ No, I just had a strong role model in my mother,” she told Playboy. “Everyone will have challenges. Your natural instinct is to close up your heart and let it eat you up. Do something to help someone else. It will heal you. You’ll be like a magnet when you do that. Light to firefly.”

After the Playboy piece was published, Seymour thanked her fans for the overwhelmingly positive response.

“Overwhelmed with the positive responses I’ve received from all of you about my Playboy interview. Always remember that true beauty comes from within, so open your heart and let it shine through,” she wrote.

Let’s Get Physical airs on Pop TV Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. The show also stars Matt Jones, Misha Rasaiah, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jane Seymour