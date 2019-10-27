Jane Fonda Makes History By Accepting BAFTA Britannia Award While Under Arrest

As if Jane Fonda‘s arrest on Friday wasn’t iconic enough, the actress accepted a BAFTA Award that same night. Fonda was taken into custody this week at a protest for climate change awareness in Washington, D.C. However, to the surprise of everyone, she had pre-taped an acceptance speech for her award for this very scenario.

Fonda was given the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film on Friday night at the BAFTA LA annual celebration, according to a report by Variety. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton, but Fonda could not be there, as she was still in the custody of police. Thankfully, her speech played on the big screen.

“I’m so honored. I can’t even believe it. I’m so grateful. It’s thrilling and I’m sorry I’m not there, but as you may have heard, I’ve been getting arrested,” Fonda said. “I decided I need to do more about climate change. And so I moved to DC for four months, trying to heighten the sense of urgency that there needs to be.”

The pre-recorded format even gave Fonda little more freedom with her platform. The video cut from her speech to an image of her on Capitol Hill.

“This is a crisis — not just here, but all over the world,” she said.

After that, the video cut to Fonda’s arrest, which many had already seen on social media earlier in the day. The actress had her hands zip-tied together by police, along with many other demonstrators. However, as they dragged her away, she yelled at the camera: “Thank you BAFTA. BAFTA, thank you for the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. I’m sorry I’m not there, I’m very honored.”

The stunt was the icing on the cake of Fonda’s arrest, which fans were already thoroughly pleased by. The live audience gave her thunderous applause, complete with a standing ovation and loud cheering. On social media, the response was much the same.

“We stan a QUEEN,” one fan wrote.

“Never change, Jane,” added another.

This was the third Friday in a row that Fonda was arrested, according to a report by Deadline, as she has attended continuous protests outside of the U.S. Capitol building. She and the other protesters — including Ted Danson, who was also arrested — are asking lawmakers to pass a Green New Deal, and to end drilling for fossil fuels altogether.