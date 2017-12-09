Jana Kramer Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

One Tree Hill actress and country star, Jana Kramer has suffered a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself holding an ultrasound image from her pregnancy. She included a lengthy caption about her feelings and why she decided to share her story.

“1-3. Today I am 1-3,” she began the caption, referring to the statistic that one in three pregnancies end in miscarriage.

“I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle,” she continued. “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss.”

Kramer went on to say she shared her story because she wanted other women who have miscarried to know they aren’t alone.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other,” Kramer wrote. “You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you…and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too).”

She directed her followers to a friend Kristen Brust’s blog about life after miscarriage.

“And because I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend [Kristen Burst] says them for me. But in her Words and her story on her loss,” Kramer wrote. “It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog. I know for me it helped. Head over to her page. Her link is in the bio and also in my bio. I love you guys.”

Kramer also shares a 22-month-old daughter, Jolie Rae, with her third husband, Mike Caussin. They separated in May 2016, but have been living together since Caussin left a sex addiction rehabilitation facility, notes Entertainment Weekly.

Kramer played Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill and appeared on Dancing With The Stars last year. She is also a country singer, releasing albums in 2012 and 2015.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jana Kramer