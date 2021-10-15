Jamie Spears’ Sister Breaks Her Silence in Scathing Interview About His Treatment of Daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears was recently removed as her conservator, and now, in a scathing interview, Jamie’s sister has broken her silence about his treatment of the beloved pop star. On Friday, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather sat down with Good Morning Britain and spoke out about how she feels her brother “manipulated and used” Spears. “He caged her,” Wrather said. Spears’ aunt went on to say of her own brother, “He’s barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone?”

Wrather later claimed, “He swooped in at the perfect moment, when she was at her most vulnerable, to take control.” Wrather continued, “I don’t think he was the hero. I think that he manipulated the situation, and that he has benefited from this situation for [over] a decade.” Wrather went on to state that she doesn’t feel anyone in their family could have intervened, saying, “I don’t know what anyone could’ve done. She added, “I do know this: I know that if Lynne [Britney’s mom] could’ve done anything, she would’ve.” The concerned aunt then stated that she knows Spears “wants away from Jamie, she wants to be free, she wants to get married, she wants to have kids.” Finally, Wrather said, “I don’t know if [Jamie] can be prosecuted for anything, but he needs to be held accountable.”

In late September, Jamie was suspended as his daughter’s conservator. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny — who has been overseeing Spears’ case — approved John Zabel C.P.A. to be the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, as requested by her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The judge cited a “toxic environment” as the basis for the decision, which she believes to be “in the best interest of Britney Spears,” per GMA. In response, Spears’ legal council criticized the choice by arguing that Spears does not believe Zabel is qualified to handle Britney’s estate.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” the statement added. “Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Finally, the statement concluded, “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.” Britney has been trying to have her conservatorship ended for some time now, with the process finally being fast-tracked once Rosengart stepped in over the summer. The beloved pop star is now much closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended for good.