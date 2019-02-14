Jamie Lynn Spears Sparks Controversy With Flat Tummy Ad

Jamie Lynn Spears’ fans were not happy with her latest Instagram ad post ahead of National Pizza Day on Saturday, promoting Flat Tummy Co. shakes. Even The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil spoke out against the ad.

On Friday, Spears shared a photo with a long caption promoting the meal-replacement product.

“Get ready for all the National Pizza Day posts [tomorrow],” Spears, 27, wrote. “I’ve got my [Flat Tummy Co.] shakes so if I decide to treat myself to a slice or two, I’ll be able to get right back on track! 2019 is all about health for me and my family, and these shakes have been a big help. Get 20% off using the link in my bio and try them for yourself!”

Spears also shared the photo and caption on Twitter, where fans quickly criticized Britney Spears’ younger sister for endorsing the product. The tweet was quickly radioed, with more than 250 comments to just 46 retweets.

“We’re over this (literal) s–! I’d rather see influencers and well-known personalities advertising products that promote ACTUAL health,” one person wrote.

“Shame on you for promoting these bulls– products to young girls and telling them that eating ‘a couple of slices of pizza’ now and then is a bad thing,” another wrote. “Some stupid shake isn’t going to help you lose weight, to do that you need a BALANCED diet and exercise. Duh.”

“Promoting these flat tummy detox scams? This ain’t it chief,” another wrote.

“This is literally bulimic rhetoric. The ‘binge’ and ‘purge’ routine. Taking a big laxative to do a big poo after some pizza doesn’t get you ‘back on track,’” Jamil tweeted. “It’s just a poo, and then you can’t poo again for days after… You lose nothing but water, time and MONEY #stopdetoxscams.”

This is literally bulimic rhetoric. The “binge” and “purge” routine. Taking a big laxative to do a big poo after some pizza doesn’t get you “back on track.” It’s just a poo, and then you can’t poo again for days after… You lose nothing but water,time and MONEY #stopdetoxscams //t.co/GVIF6DBAYe — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 9, 2019

The Flat Tummy Co. has made advertisement deals with several celebrities before, and many of them have been met with resistance.

Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham posted Instagram ads for the company, as have members of the Kardahisan family. In January, Tori Spelling posted an ad for the product, and some accused her of photoshopping to show the results of the Flat Tummy shake.

Jamil has been keeping a close eye on other celebrities who promote detox products. Just days before Spears shared her post, Jamil shared a Change.org petition to ban diet and detox products from being sold by celebrities on social media.

“Please sign and share this petition wherever you can so we can get these bullshit diet/detox products off social media, where they are being peddled to unsuspecting young people who genuinely believe they will look like their idols if they take that s–,” the actress wrote. “They don’t know about photoshop, surgeons, personal trainers and chefs and starvation diets all of which are how you achieve the aesthetic you are being sold.”

