Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Reacts to her Hospitalization

Jamie Lynn Spears had fans laughing with her reaction to Britney Spears‘ hospitalization on Tuesday. Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari made an Instagram post informing fans that she had broken her foot, and was in the hospital recovering. Her younger sister scored one of the top comments with a joke about her own daughter.

“Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!” Spears wrote.

Her comment picked up over 400 likes and over a dozen replies in just a few hours.

“Bubble wrap for the two of them!!” one person responded.

“Let’s just all [take] the step to make the world a safe space for Brit and Maddie and glue a piece of foam to every countertop, all sharp edges, etc.,” added another.

“The Spears women are a strong bunch,” wrote a third.

Fans who follow the Spears sisters already knew that Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie Briann was hospitalized last week after sustaining an injury during recess. Spears posted a photo of Maddie in the hospital with a wrap around one wrist and a monitor on her finger.

“This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious,” she wrote. “Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! It is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude.”

Spears had Maddie in 2008 when she was just 17 years old. At the time it was something of a scandal, especially since Spears was already a prominent child star on Nickelodeon’s All That and Zoey 101.

Spears will be back in the spotlight soon with the release of her new TV show Sweet Magnolias. The romance-drama is based on a series of novels by the same name written by Sherryl Woods and is in production as a Netflix original series.

According to the official synopsis, the show follows “three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.” Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, co-starring with JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley.

Sweet Magnolias was filmed over the summer in Georgia, but there is no release date in place yet. Many fans are eagerly awaiting Spears’ comeback to the small screen.