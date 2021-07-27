Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Looking at Britney Spears' Instagram

✖

Fans were quick to call out Jamie Lynn Spears' husband Jamie Watson for looking at Britney Spears' Instagram account. The Zoey 101 star took to her own social media account posting a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror in a bathing suit while her husband was sitting at a desk; however, it's what he was looking at on his phone that caught everyones attention. Britney recently posted a few topless photos, and in between those images, she shared a caption from a book that reads, "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness."

When Spears shared her photo to her social media account, fans zoomed in and notice that Watson was staring at Britney's post. "Not Jamie Lynn's husband checking out the book post in between Britney's t—ties, how embarrassing," someone wrote on Twitter. Someone else wrote, "Jamie Lynn's husband zoomed in on the book quote real quick when he noticed that she was standing behind him," alluding to the fact that he may have been staring at Britney's topless images originally. Someone else said they think the couple is "obsessed" with the singer, saying, "Jamie Lynn and her husband are obsessed with Britney," then using the crying, laughing face emoji and the hashtag "Free Britney."

Following Britney's court date in June when she spoke for almost 30 minutes about her life and what it's been like under a conservatorship, she did not hesitate to call out her family, which raised a lot of question for the public. While she's requested that her father Jamie Spears be removed as her conservator, she's since called out her sister, and her mother's loyalties have come into question as well. Spears recently had to defend herself after the public came after her for calling her alleged beach condo "ours" when fans thought it was really Britney's.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," she said according to Page Six. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin." TMZ recently reported that while Britney may not be in good standing with her mom, Lynne Spears, either, Lynne did support her daughter's decision to remove Jamie as her conservator. She even went as far to accuse doctors of giving her daughter medication she didn't really need, which isn't far from what Britney alleged in court when she said she was put on Lithium against her will.