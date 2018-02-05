Jamie Lynn Spears Honors ‘Miracle Anniversary’ of Daughter’s Accident

A year after Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie Aldridge was hospitalized following an ATV accident, Spears thanked fans for their ongoing support and prayers.

“1 year Miracle Anniversary…. THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family,” the 26-year-old posted on Twitter, along with a black and white photo of her daughter in the hospital.

On Feb. 5, 2017, the 9-year-old Maddie almost died in an ATV accident during a family hunting trip. She was riding a Polaris ATV, which flipped over, into a pond. Three weeks later, Maddie was fully recovered and released from the hospital.

Spears’ older sister, pop star Britney Spears, also thanked fans for their support.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… It’s truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week,” Spears wrote. “My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

When Maddie turned nine in December, Spears thanked two people who helped save her life.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” Spears wrote at the time. “This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that.”

Before Christmas, Spears also announced she and husband Jamie Watson are expecting a baby. Maddie’s sibling will be Spears’ first child with Watson.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” Spears wrote. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [can’t] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”