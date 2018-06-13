Jamie Foxx Threatens to Sue Over ‘Absurd’ Claim He Slapped Woman With His Private Parts

Jamie Foxx spoke out against a claim he assaulted a woman with his private parts 16 years ago.

The alleged incident took place in Las Vegas in 2002. The woman told police she was attending a party at Foxx’s home when he asked her to perform oral sex on him. When she refused, he allegedly struck her with his genitalia.

Through his lawyer, Foxx denied the claims to TMZ, which despite a three-year statute of limitations, the Las Vegas Police Department is reportedly still considering it an open investigation.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story,” his lawyer said.

“The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002 or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened,” the statement concluded.

After the alleged encounter, the woman said one of Foxx’s friends told her to leave the house. She claims she visited the hospital the next day when she returned to her home in Los Angeles following a severe panic attack.

The accuser said that she only recently reported the incident because she was inspired to speak up by the #MeToo movement and wants the incident on record in case others come forward with similar claims about Foxx.

Foxx has kept his personal life under wraps in recent months. He recently ended an interview abruptly after the reporter asked him about his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes.

During the festivities surrounding the NBA All Star Weekend, ESPN Michael Smith asked Foxx about his Valentine’s Day plans with the actress.

“…And I know that you’re prepared, I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball on Valentine’s Day, like some real Love and Basketball game?” Smith asked.

Foxx promptly removed his headset and walked away from the interview without saying a word.

The two have been rumored to be seeing each other for several years now, with the two appearing in public together fairly recently at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party back in January.

“They’d both been in public relationships before,” a source close to Foxx told Us Weekly in January. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and has one daughter, Suri; while Foxx has two daughters of his own.