Jamie Foxx Reveals Powerful Story About Oprah Winfrey

Jamie Foxx was reportedly on the fast track to blowing his career after he made the movie Ray, but thanks to Oprah the actor was able to turn his life around.

The Academy Award-winning actor went on The Howard Stern Show and confessed he was drinking and partying way too much back in 2005 when Oprah staged what amounts to an intervention. Foxx says Oprah called him and talked to him about his hard partying.

According to Foxx, Oprah was very direct and told him he was ruining his career, saying, “All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t that’s not what you want to do. I want to take you somewhere.”

Foxx then revealed he went to meet with Oprah at Quincy Jones’ house after the call for a come-to-Jesus moment. Foxx said the home was filled with black Hollywood actors such as Sidney Poitier. These other actors were there to push Jamie toward more sober and responsible living.

It is unclear whether the actor went to rehab, but whatever he did worked out. He ended up going on to win the Best Actor Oscar for the movie Ray and has had a hugely successful acting career since.

This is some good news for Oprah as the talk show giant has been under fire since actress and comedian Mo’Nique has claimed that Oprah, along with Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels all played a part in her career downfall.

Mo’Niques’s problem with Winfrey goes back to a 2010 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show with the actress/comedian’s mother, father and brother whom Mo’Nique says molested her as a child.

“I may be being oversensitive right now ’cause my mothers health is failing,” she said. “My mama’s having like five and six strokes in a week.”

She continued, “All I would ask you sister, is why would you do that to me?”

