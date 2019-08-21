Who Is Jamie Foxx’s New Girlfriend Sela Vave?

It was recently reported that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have ended their six year relationship, and now many are wondering about his new girlfriend, Sela Vave. Foxx and Vave were recently spotted together at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A., which fueled rumors that he and Holmes were no longer together. However, sources told Page Six that Holmes was recently over heard discussing the situation with some friends, and was quoted as saying, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

Now, it seems that 51-year-old Foxx has officially moved on and is dating Vave, who is a singer originally from Utah, but moved to Los Angeles in July 2019, per In Touch.

Foxx is reportedly mentoring Vave as well, with the pair appearing together in an interview in July to share the news. “Ever since I could talk. I have one single out on iTunes but we’re working on my debut album,” Vave told DJs at LA’s Power 106 FM at the time.

Vave posted about the interview on her Instagram, including some photos and adding in the caption, “I had the amazing opportunity to be on air @power_106 and talk with @justin_credible @iamjamiefoxx @daveophilly and @jyoungmdk it’s seriously such a blessing to be surrounded by and learn from some of the best in the business. I’m constantly in awe of their talent.”

In addition to being a singer, Vave is also a model. In both her Instagram and Facebook profiles, she lists herself as a model and is apparently represented by Talent Management Group, Inc.

Interestingly, Foxx can be found in a number of posts on Vave’s Instagram page.

The most recent one came on Aug. 9 and is a collage post featuring the two of them with a number of other famous faces.

In the post caption, Vave wrote, “That moment when you realize you’re on stage with @bep @rundmc @iamjamiefoxx and so many other icons while @bonjovi is singing #livingonaprayer #thehamptons were lit!!”

Notably, that post from the beginning of the month was the last post Vave has shared on her main page lately, though she has shared on her Instagram Stories thread since.

At this time, neither Vave nor Foxx appear to have commented publicly on their rumored romance.

