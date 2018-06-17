James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Fifth Child, a Baby Girl

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, welcomed their fifth child, a girl named Gwendolyn, on Friday at their home.

“Every child awakens a different energy in you… and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” the 41-year-old Van Der Beek said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Gwendolyn was born at their home with the help of a doctor and midwife. The couple announced they were expecting another child in February.

Van Der Beek also referenced the controversial U.S. government policy of splitting children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’ve been in bliss these last few days, but I’ve also been feeling the pain of parents who have been separated from their kids, and the terror those poor kids must be in right now,” the Dawson’s Creek star said. “I live an incredibly privileged life… and the last thing I want would be to politicize a birth… but this is human rights abuse. It just didn’t seem right to bask in my privilege and blessings and not bring attention to it.”

Van Der Beek shared photos with PEOPLE before posting them on his Instagram page. The photos show Van Der Beek and Kimberly cradling their newborn, and each of their four other children sitting with Gwendolyn.

The actor also asked his followers to learn about the family separations at the border, providing a link to a Slate article.

“Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president… if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip… what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue – it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all,” the actor wrote.

However, Van Der Beek saved the last words in his post for his wife and wished everyone a happy Father’s Day.

“Oh, and @vanderkimberly – you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn. #HappyFathersDay everybody,” he wrote.

Van Der Beek and Kimberly married in August 2010, a year after they met in Israel. They are also parents to Emilia, 2; Annabel Leah, 4; Joshua, 7 and Olivia, 7.

Van Der Beek now stars on FX’s Pose, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kimberly Van Der Beek