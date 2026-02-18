James Van Der Beek Faced Six-Figure Tax Lien a Few Years Before His Death

James Van Der Beek dealt with some financial challenges a few years before his death. TMZ reports he was dealing with a massive six-figure tax debt in the years prior to his death this February.

The actor and his wife, Kimberly, were hit with a lien in November 2021 for unpaid taxes for the years 2018 and 2019. The IRS declared the couple owed $95,438.31 for 2017; and $173,890.31 in 2019; bringing the total to $269,328.62.

Thankfully, they paid off the debt and the lien was released in April 2022. He revealed his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2024, revealing he’d been dealing with it privately since 2023.

Despite their past money problems, Van Der Beek went on to purchase the $4 million Austin, Texas ranch they had been renting since 2020. The ranch sits on 34 acres, has five bedrooms, a pool, and views of the nearby lake. The actor’s rep said he was able to purchase the home with help from his friends for the down payment to ensure his family was secure amid his passing.

Following his death, a GoFundMe was launched to help Kimberly and their six kids with expenses. That GoFundMe has gathered more than $2 million thus far.

Of leaving Hollywood for Texas, Van Der Beek gushed to PopCulture in 2023: “We found a beautiful spot that allows the kids to walk out the door, to play, to adventure, to climb trees, build forts. We have a nature camp where they build fires in the morning,” he gushed. He said everything from the weather to the ability to enjoy nature was a better fit for their family.

“It just kind of gets us on a little bit more of a natural rhythm. We pay more attention to when the sun comes up, but when the sun goes down. We know what phase the moon is in. We’re grateful for rain when it comes because we’ve had some pretty dry years. We can watch the land change and get dry and then get green and flowers bloom, and we’re planting a garden,” he added. “It teaches kids, teaches my kids, I think, some awareness of their environment and a connection to the natural rhythms of the seasons and I’m really grateful that they can have that.”