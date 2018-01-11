James Franco Keeping His Side of Allegations to Himself

In the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, James Franco says he is keeping his side of the story to himself.

While speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night, Franco further addressed the claims aginst him, effectively choosing not make any kind of official rebuttal.

“There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much,” Fracno said.

“So if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much,” he then added.

However, while he did not choose to fire back any of the claims against him specifically, he did tell Meyers that the allegations were “not accurate.”

The claims against Franco come only days after he took the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance in The Disaster Artist.

While he was doing that, over on Twitter Brat Pack actress Ally Sheedy was throwing shade at the actor, and alluding to some kind of misconduct on his part.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya,” Sheedy wrote in a cryptic tweet.

She came back later and added, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on [Golden Globes],” and included the hashtag for the “Me Too” movement.

When Franco was revealed as the winner in his category, Sheedy fired off, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

It’s unclear if she meant by her comments that he had been inappropriate with her personally, or if she was just echoing other accusations against him, but Sheedy and Franco did once work together when he directed her in an off-Broadway production back in 2014.

Additionally, while they they both came to stardom during the mid-late ’80s, it does not appear that Sheedy and Slater have ever worked on a project together. She has since deleted her tweets and reportedly has not responded to an inquiry for comment.

While speaking to Meyers, Franco briefly addressed her comments, saying, “I had a great relationship with her. She took the tweet down. I don’t know, I really don’t. I don’t know, it was so shocking. I guess I’m just letting it be.”