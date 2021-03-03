James Charles' 'Good Morning' Tweet Gets Hounded After Grooming Allegation
James Charles sent out a "good morning" tweet after facing grooming allegations, and Twitter users have really hounded him over it. On Friday, a 16-year-old TikTok user named Isaiyah shared photos and text screenshots that they claimed were evidence 21-year-old Charles had engaged in behavior consistent with sexual relationship grooming. Since then, Paper reports that at least two more people have come forward to claim they also had online interactions with Charles while underage that were inappropriate.
In an explanation following the initial allegations, Charles stated that the claims of grooming were "completely false." He also claimed that Isaiyah "told me he was 18 so I started flirting back." The beauty YouTuber added, "I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower," explaining that the pair first connected on Snapchat.
"In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn't ask for a copy of his ID or passport," he continued, then adding that once Isaiyah revealed his true age Charles ceased communication. Charles returned to Twitter on Monday, but his "good morning" message did not go over the way he may have expected. Scroll down to see what users are tweeting back.
are u a groomer or not sir, lets talk about it— astro (@jonahcarter_) March 1, 2021
"I don't think you can notesapp your way out of this James," one user said, referring to the format of Charles' apology post. The YouTuber actually replied, saying, "I'm not trying to get out of anything."
good morning texting any more underage people ?— Sarah Walsh (@SarahWa33158801) March 1, 2021
Charles continued, "No matter what happened, it was unacceptable, embarrassing and I should have taken the extra steps to research the person I was talking to."
Like honestly there’s three sides to every story, your side, their side and the truth. But if this is an honest mistake then you really need to be more precautious when talking to people and whatnot. You’re famous enough and old enough to know better. Do better James.— Rebekah (@_Quackers_) March 2, 2021
He added, "There is no excuse. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. This is on me."
Oh look. Rich white people pretending nothing happened after committing legitimate crimes because they know that at the end of the day, they are practically above the law..— Molina (@ThriftedShake) March 1, 2021
"Good morning, I wish there was more proof on if you knew they were a minor or not though," another fan offered. "This situation is so sketchy tbh."
exactly. people keep forgetting that if the victim was a girl, he’d already be canceled. why are we treating this any differently?— certified simp (@meliodascumslut) March 2, 2021
"No James you have some explaining to do," someone else said sternly. "Good morning afterwards."
Yup yup I don’t think it’s really appropriate to have relationships ,possibly sexual ones at that, with ur fandom I agree— BrightSideImperfection (@EnyerOliveras) March 2, 2021
"[You] not even gonna explain the situation just pretend like everything is normal as usual?" a frustrated fan asked.
For all the fans defending him here, if he did do this, James has broken the law. As much as you don’t want to hear it, sending nudes to a minor IS breaking the law. So if you think your fave is above the law & should be free to do this to someone else - think again.— Fatteaqueen (@fatteaqueen) March 2, 2021
"Sweeping it under the rug I see," one last user wrote.