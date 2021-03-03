James Charles' 'Good Morning' Tweet Gets Hounded After Grooming Allegation

James Charles sent out a "good morning" tweet after facing grooming allegations, and Twitter users have really hounded him over it. On Friday, a 16-year-old TikTok user named Isaiyah shared photos and text screenshots that they claimed were evidence 21-year-old Charles had engaged in behavior consistent with sexual relationship grooming. Since then, Paper reports that at least two more people have come forward to claim they also had online interactions with Charles while underage that were inappropriate.

In an explanation following the initial allegations, Charles stated that the claims of grooming were "completely false." He also claimed that Isaiyah "told me he was 18 so I started flirting back." The beauty YouTuber added, "I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower," explaining that the pair first connected on Snapchat.

"In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn't ask for a copy of his ID or passport," he continued, then adding that once Isaiyah revealed his true age Charles ceased communication. Charles returned to Twitter on Monday, but his "good morning" message did not go over the way he may have expected. Scroll down to see what users are tweeting back.