Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian’s New Body Makeup Line: ‘Hard Pass’

Actress Jameela Jamil is coming for the Kardashians on social media once again, and this time she’s taking issue with Kim Kardashian‘s new body makeup line for her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty.

Jamil responded to Kardashian’s Twitter video promoting the line on June 24, writing that she’d be taking a “hard pass” on the products.

“Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets,” she tweeted. “I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break.”

The Good Place star further discussed her thoughts on the subject after people noted that Kardashian’s line could help those with psoriasis, discoloration and other skin issues feel more confident.

She also responded to the people who pointed out that since she wears face makeup, she should not be able to criticize anyone who chooses to wear body makeup.

In her final tweet on the subject, Jamil addressed society as a whole and the fact that some women feel that they have to alter their bodies in a certain way to feel accepted.

Kardashian has previously been open about the fact that she developed the body makeup to use when she wants to cover her own psoriasis, and several people expressed similar sentiments on Twitter, noting that the makeup falls into a different category than the products Jamil usually criticizes the Kardashians for promoting.

