Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian’s New Body Makeup Line: ‘Hard Pass’

Actress Jameela Jamil is coming for the Kardashians on social media once again, and this time she’s taking issue with Kim Kardashian‘s new body makeup line for her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty.

Jamil responded to Kardashian’s Twitter video promoting the line on June 24, writing that she’d be taking a “hard pass” on the products.

“Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets,” she tweeted. “I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break.”

The Good Place star further discussed her thoughts on the subject after people noted that Kardashian’s line could help those with psoriasis, discoloration and other skin issues feel more confident.

I have such severe eczema all over that my legs are covered in huge patches of pigment loss from scratching. I have a tonne of stretch marks, and because I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, *every* time I cut, I scar. I *refuse* to have these normal human marks weaponised against me. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 25, 2019

She also responded to the people who pointed out that since she wears face makeup, she should not be able to criticize anyone who chooses to wear body makeup.

When I get asked about my use of make up, I like to cite @flexmami as my inspiration. She doesn’t use it to cover herself up, she uses it to play with, draw attention to and celebrate her features. Fun, bold, obvious and arty colours and lines are how I do mine if I wear any. pic.twitter.com/8UxYlQAru8 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 25, 2019

In her final tweet on the subject, Jamil addressed society as a whole and the fact that some women feel that they have to alter their bodies in a certain way to feel accepted.

And HEY I get that some of you may not be ready to go without body make up. Because you’ve been taught to hate your natural body… which is devastating but so understandable in our current climate, but I’m not going to stop questioning and fighting the source of our shame. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 25, 2019

Kardashian has previously been open about the fact that she developed the body makeup to use when she wants to cover her own psoriasis, and several people expressed similar sentiments on Twitter, noting that the makeup falls into a different category than the products Jamil usually criticizes the Kardashians for promoting.

usually agree with jameela jamil but this is just petty like-hunting. she bangs on about feminism but doesn’t respect the choice some women make about wanting to cover certain areas with makeup to feel more confident ?? kim k has psoriasis – this obviously isn’t malicious ffs https://t.co/ix34B1WazK — Chloe Manuel (@chloe_manuel_) June 25, 2019

I love Jameela but honestly think she needs to take a day off. Kim’s not forcing anyone into buying it & ive seen a lot of people say it’s gonna help their confidence in summer by covering self harm scars/ insulin pump bruises/ psoriasis/ eczema etc https://t.co/It6irYeMyq — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 𝖌. 𝖗𝖔𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@rannahhossiter) June 24, 2019

This row about body make up (mostly fueled by Jameela Jamil) makes me so cross. I wore body make up on my arms and legs whenever I wanted to feel okay about myself as a teenager. Of course I shouldn’t have needed to, but I was a teenager, I wasn’t in a position to change — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) June 24, 2019

