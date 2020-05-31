Jake Paul's Statement After Reportedly Being Spotted Looting Sparks Strong Social Media Response
In the wake of video surfacing of Jake Paul and his friends rioting in Scottsdale, Arizona, the YouTube star put out a statement explaining that he nor his counterparts were on the scene looting. Paul, who revealed that they also were hit with tear gas from law enforcement, shared that they spent the day a part of the peaceful protest in the city as many places across the country participated in various movements.
He wrote that he does "not condone violence, looting or breaking the law," but said he understands where the anger and frustrations over the incidents that spawned after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He added that the destruction going on is not the answer, but that it is "important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way." His statement has garnered a potent mix of reactions across social media. In the initial video, Paul was allegedly seen drinking out of a vodka bottle that came after someone who had stolen it as the P.F. Changs seen in the video was being looted gave it to him.
Here is a look at how his comments and his apparent actions are being received across Twitter.
How about donating some of your millions of dollars that you always flex on your child audience then??? How dare you take advantage of this cause to loot and make content.— Sierra Schultzzie (@Schultzzie) May 31, 2020
My source in Scottsdale PD let me know they will be recommending felony breaking and entering charges against you to the D.A. this week, well done— Adrian D (@AdrianD32) May 31, 2020
the blm movement is NOT an opportunity for you to film a youtube video and post it for revenue.— khloway #BLM (@khloway_) May 31, 2020
What movement are you part of? What organizations do you donate to and support?— Hannah Hart (@harto) May 31, 2020
You are on camera with a bottle of vodka looted from a PF Chang’s.— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020
He literally tried to break a window of a car inside the mall and it's on video he's just straight lying. He was also hyping up the people doing most of the looting going woo and making loud noises and getting all excited. Never seen someone so dumb— oldmemes (@aoldmeme) May 31, 2020
So what I'm getting from this is that you wanted to one up your brother and his forest video because you don't get enough clout already. Gotcha. 🙄— ᗩᑎᑎOYIᑎGᒪYᗩᑎGEᒪO 🤡 (@allegedlyangelo) May 31, 2020
