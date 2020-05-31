Jake Paul's Statement After Reportedly Being Spotted Looting Sparks Strong Social Media Response

In the wake of video surfacing of Jake Paul and his friends rioting in Scottsdale, Arizona, the YouTube star put out a statement explaining that he nor his counterparts were on the scene looting. Paul, who revealed that they also were hit with tear gas from law enforcement, shared that they spent the day a part of the peaceful protest in the city as many places across the country participated in various movements.

He wrote that he does "not condone violence, looting or breaking the law," but said he understands where the anger and frustrations over the incidents that spawned after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He added that the destruction going on is not the answer, but that it is "important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way." His statement has garnered a potent mix of reactions across social media. In the initial video, Paul was allegedly seen drinking out of a vodka bottle that came after someone who had stolen it as the P.F. Changs seen in the video was being looted gave it to him.

Here is a look at how his comments and his apparent actions are being received across Twitter.