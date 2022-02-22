Jaida Benjamin, ‘Family Reunion’ Actress, Has Gone Missing

Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing in Los Angeles. The actress, 27, was last seen on Saturday, Feb 19. at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed, according to local outlet ABC 7. Benjamin was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers.

Amid her disappearance, Benjamin’s family has taken to social media asking for help in locating the actress. Benjamin’s mother, Jocinda Benjamin, on Sunday shared a missing person flyer on Instagram, writing that she “never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.” On Monday, Jocinda shared a second flyer with further information, including a more detailed description of her daughter. She asked in the caption, “please share, thank you!”

https://twitter.com/Hiphopedtecdiva/status/1495780303612551170?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jihan Johnston, M.Ed, Benjamin’s uncle and co-founder of Beat Botics, also shared the missing person’s flyer to Twitter, where he wrote, “My niece has been missing since Saturday!! We just want her home or to know she’s ok!” In a later post, Johnston said his “niece is such a beautiful being.. very talented and a well known actress.” In a Tuesday update, he wrote, “as we enter 2.22.22 , I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home.”

Benjamin is best known for her portrayal of Kelly in the Netflix original series Family Reunion. Originally premiering in 2019, the Meg DeLoatch-created sitcom follows a family of six who travel from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion and decide to stay to be closer to their family. In addition to Benjamin, the series also stars Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn Raya James, and Loretta Devine. Benjamin’s other credits include Insecure, The Fosters, and Stuck in the Middle.

After news of her disappearance broke, many of those who have worked with Benjamin have issued pleas for help. The Walking Dead actor Vincent Ward re-shared the missing person’s poster, noting that Benjamin “has played my daughter and Ive worked with her a number of times” and asking California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!” The LAPD said they do not suspect foul play at this time. Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.