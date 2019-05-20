Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had ‘a Little Porn Addiction’ to Daughter Willow in New Video

Jada Pinkett Smith knows no boundaries when it comes to topics for her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, even when daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris by her side. In Monday’s episode, Pinkett Smith even opened up about the “little porn addiction” she had when she was younger.

In a scene before the trio even sat at the red table, they started talking about adult entertainment. Willow surprisingly said she is “down for expensive looking stuff… if it’s artsy!” Norris chimed in, “I guess I’m not looking at the right stuff.”

“If I was still on my porn game, I would be able to show you some good porn,” Pinkett Smith said, notes TooFab. “Back in the day, I had a little porn addiction. But I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not.”

This was all set-up for a more in-depth discussion on the topic later in the episode. She said she had an “unhealthy relationship to porn” when she was “trying to practice abstinence.”

“It was filling an emptiness, at least you think it is, but it’s actually not,” the former Gotham actress explained.

Pinkett Smith said she also spotted “hardcore” porn when she was looking at Tumblr with Willow.

“I could not believe that,” Pinkett Smith said as Willow defended what they saw as “artistic.” Pinkett Smith disagreed, saying she was “profoundly disturbed” by what she saw.

Willow said she first saw porn when she was 11 years old, after her friends suggested she watch it. She also told her mother that brothers Jaden Smith and Trey Smith are “not addicted to porn” but thinks they have seen “some stuff.”

The episode also included porn addict Garrett Jonsson and his wife, former Utah Jazz dancer Arial Jonsson, to talk about how pornography changed their marriage.

“I think when I started to realize that I had a challenge with pornography was when we started dating, and then I didn’t feel comfortable telling her,” Jonsson said, notes Yahoo Lifestyle. “Through four years of marriage, I was able to hide it from her. It was easy to sneak around because it’s this rectangle in my pocket, not a box of magazines. I tried to stop and couldn’t.”

Once Jonsson was open to Arial, they worked through the addiction and have been married for six years.

Elsewhere during the episode, Pinkett Smith weighed the positives and negatives of porn, noting that it could give someone “false expectations” for sexual interactions.

“I can definitely see with men: how a woman should always be willing and ready, he should be able to have sex however he wants anywhere and any position, anywhere, and you should enjoy it no matter what,” she said.

New episodes of Red Table Talk are published on Facebook Watch Mondays at 12 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images