Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was Once Addicted to Giving Herself Orgasms

Jada Pinkett-Smith was very candid about sex and intimacy on her Facebook Watch series.

The actress shared some intimate details about her sex life on the latest episode of Red Table Talk alongside her mom Adrienne Canfield-Jones and 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

The episode touched on conversations about their first times, self-pleasure and also led Pinkett-Smith to admit she became addicted to giving herself orgasms ar the age of 21.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett-Smith told daughter Willow’s friend Telana Lynum during the episode, Entertainment Tonight reports. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

“And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’” she added. “Yeah, you get addicted. You can create so much pleasure, you constantly want it.”

“That’s some next level right there,” Willow said.

During the same episode, Pinkett Smith also revealed she was taught about self-pleasuring at a very young age by her grandmother.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the actress shared. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

The conversations on the series touch on all kinds of topics of sex, as the women get real about their first times and when they became comfortable with their sexualities. Pinkett-Smith later revealed that at one point she felt like she had a problem when it came to self-pleasuring.

Pinkett-Smith has been very open about her life lately through her Red Table Talk show. The mother of two recently sat down with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an episode of the series where Willow revealed her introduction to sex was walking in on Jada and Will Smith.

At the beginning of the conversation Pinkett-Smith dismissed any haters who thought Willow was too young to be a part of the candid conversation about sex.

“I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind,” Pinkett-Smith explained, as Adrienne is much more reluctant. “You know, when you can talk to your mother who’s been through a whole lot in regards to sex … I wouldn’t say I’m a connoisseur, but I’m 47, so, enough said.”

“Hell yes, it’s appropriate,” she added of the episode’s sensitive topic, as Willow agreed, replying, “Is it life? Then, yeah.”

Red Table Talk premiered last month, and features frank and honest conversations between Pinkett-Smith, Banfield-Norris, Willow and many guests on a wide variety of topics. Episodes are available on Facebook Watch.