Jackson Odell Fans Mourn His Death on Social Media: ‘Gone Way Too Soon’

Jackson Odell, a singer and actor seen on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs, was found dead on Friday at the age of 20 in the San Fernando Valley at a sober living home. Law enforcement told TMZ there was no sign of foul play in Odell’s death.

Upon hearing the news, Odell’s fans mourned his passing and offered condolences to his family.

Breaking News!! What the hell is going?!! Actor Jackson Odell found DEAD in his home!! Dude was just 20 years!!! What a week? Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain and now this? — K-Nel (@KnelKing) June 10, 2018

RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person. — Charlie DePew (@CharlieDePew) June 10, 2018

Rest in peace Jackson Odell gone way too soon 🌹 — Angel Khamis 🐚 (@miss_khamis) June 10, 2018

Okay if Jackson Odell took his own life too I don’t know what we’re going to do with what’s happening right now. I can’t. — ⓟⓞⓣⓐⓣⓞ ⓠⓤⓔⓔⓝ (@b_thanyHOPE) June 10, 2018

So sad to hear about the death of Jackson Odell. We met years ago when we shot a Spray Racer commercial together. Ran into him numerous times over the years. Such a nice guy. RIP. — Adam Kolkin (@Adam_Kolkin) June 10, 2018

RIP Jackson Odell. I am never forget when he played in “icarly.” — Valeria 🌙 (@xBieberNightx) June 10, 2018

Jackson Odell was found dead on Friday? Man he was a great actor. #MayHisSoulRIP — es. (@AdmireMyHustle_) June 10, 2018

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter released a statement on Odell’s passing shortly after the news broke.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter’s message read. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end.”

The actor’s family also released a statement.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Odell’s cause of death has yet to be determined.