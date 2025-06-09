‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Gets Good Career News After Tumultuous Few Years

Bam Margera is getting ready to pull off a couple 540s.

The Jackass star will appear in the upcoming remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, just as he did in the original games.

His inclusion in the game was reportedly due to a demand by Tony Hawk himself. Margera appeared in every one of Hawk’s self-titled games from THPS3 all the way up to Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground.

Hawk called game developers Activision and Iron Galaxy to add Margera to the upcoming remaster after the game had already been finished, according to Roger Bagley, co-host of skateboarding podcast The Nine Club.

“Tony called up Activision and was like, ‘Hey, we’re putting Bam in the thing,’ and they were like, ‘Hey, we can’t,’” Bagley said. “He goes, ‘No, you’re gonna do it,’ and basically made them fly Bam back out there to get body scanned and everything else, and get him back in the game.”

It’s been a rough couple of years for the professional skater and stunt performer, who has publicly struggled with addiction and often found himself behind bars. In recent years, Margera was fired from the set of the fourth Jackass film and hit with a restraining order from series director Jeff Tremaine after his substance abuse issues became too prevalent.

The remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 released on July 11 on all modern gaming consoles.