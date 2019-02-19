Jack Osbourne Shares Update on Father Ozzy Osbourne’s Hospitalization With ‘Fresh’ New Photo

Jack Osbourne is feeling his new look ahead of visiting his dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

The former reality star shared a new selfie with his followers showing off his new haircut and giving a health update on the Black Sabbath frontman a day after the announcement of his latest hospitalization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Fresh cut. New glasses. Sunny day. All is well. Now I’m off to see dad. He’s doing much better. Thanks for all your messages,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, showing off his new ‘do, new glasses and rocking a plaid button-down shirt.

Fans of the Osbourne family flooded the comments section of the new photo, sending well wishes to the rocker after he was hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

“Prayers for your Dad!! sending positive vibes,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Looking fresh Jack! Sending best wishes to your dad!!!” another added.

“You look great! Have a great day! Please send our love to your dad!” a third fan commented.

The health update comes one day after Sharon Osbourne announced Ozzy had been hospitalized in Los Angeles.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Reports revealed that the 70-year-old rocker had checked into the University of Southern California Keck Hospital on Monday, with Jack and Sharon stopping by shortly after. Sharon stayed with him at the hospital that night, which led to her skipping Tuesday’s episode of CBS talk show, The Talk.

The hospitalization came just days after Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his latest tour due to illness.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” he said in a personal statement after news broke Jan. 31. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”