Jack Osbourne Reportedly Attacked at Los Angeles Coffee Shop

Jack Osbourne got more than his java after a visit to a coffee shop this week.

The former reality television star reportedly suffered an attack while visiting a coffee shop Wednesday in Studio City, California.

According to TMZ, an unidentified individual walked up to Osbourne as he sat in the sidewalk patio and punched him on the right side of his head. Osbourne then stood up and threw his coffee at his attacker, prompting him to run away from the scene.

After police were called to the coffee shop, the attacker was arrested for battery and assault. Sources told the outlet that Osbourne is doing fine after the unfortunate incident.

Osbourne’s unfortunate encounter comes about a month after he and ex-wife Lisa Stelly finalized their divorce. He reportedly agreed to pay his former flame a settlement of $1 million to finalize the separation. Osbourne is also reportedly set to pay Stelly $7,000 per month in child support for their children, Andy, Minnie and Pearl.

According to The Blast, the newly single dad was allowed to keep his home in Studio City, his Ford Raptor truck and a Tesla, as well as $350,000 in art, including an Andy Warhol original and two pieces by Bansky. In turn, Stelly got to keep her Audie SUV, which Osbourne will reportedly handle paying the lease payments; and $300,000 of the settlement was bookmarked for her to buy a new home.

The former couple agreed to share custody and will continue work together to raise their kids, with some rules put in place to keep the peace. Neither parent is allowed to bring their children around a new romantic partner for long periods of time unless they’ve been dating “exclusively” for three months, and it’s discussed with the other parent.

Osbourne and Stelly announced their split back in May 2018 via Instagram.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” they wrote in a statement. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Seven months after Stelly filed for divorce, Osbourne was romantically linked with Los Angeles-based street artist Meg Zany after they were spotted getting coffee together in the California city in January.