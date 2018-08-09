Jack Osbourne Prompts Police Response After Allegedly Punching Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend

Police were called to Jack Osbourne‘s Hollywood home after he allegedly punched estranged wife Lisa Osbourne’s new boyfriend on Monday, July 30.

TMZ reports that Jack traveled to the home he shares with Lisa in Studio City where the pair began arguing. When Lisa’s boyfriend, Michael Gabel, arrived at the home, he and Jack reportedly argued as well before Jack punched Gabel in the head before leaving the property.

Police were called and a battery report was taken, but all parties were uncooperative, according to Us Weekly. Gabel did not want to press charges.

Jack and Lisa married in 2012 and the pair share three children — Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 5 months. Lisa filed for divorce on May 18 and is seeking spousal support and joint and physical custody.

The couple addressed their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the statement read. “But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

In June, Jack told Us Weekly that he and Lisa were “trucking along.”

“Things are going good,” he said. “We’re trucking along, and it is what it is.”

The Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour star also opened up about parenting, explaining that wants to make sure his kids grow up to be good people.

“I think people put so much emphasis into, ‘Oh, I’m going to raise my kid to be like this. I’m going to raise my kid to be like that,’ but for me, I’m in the business of making good citizens,” he said. “I just want a good human being to just do good. That’s it. I don’t care what it is as long as it’s positive and good, and you’re not making some weird life choice that ends up hurting people.”

He added, “Like I said, I’m in the business of making good citizens.”

