Jack Kehoe, ‘Serpico’ and ‘The Sting’ Actor, Dead at 85

It has been reported that actor Jack Kehoe, known for starring in films such as Serpico and The Sting, has passed away at the age of 85. According to an obituary for Kehoe, published on Legacy.com, he died on Jan. 14 after “suffered a debilitating stroke in in 2015.” In addition to his aforementioned roles, Kehoe also appeared in films such as The Pope of Greenwich Village, The Star Chamber, The Untouchables, The Paper, Midnight Run, Young Guns II, The Game, and the cult favorites Car Wash and The Fish Who Saved Pittsburgh.

As good as they come. The consummate character actor, believed him in everything he did. A true inspiration. Jack Kehoe, Actor in ‘Serpico’ and ‘The Sting,’ Dies at 85 https://t.co/ua6RbVAOff via @thr — Reed Diamond (@reeddiamond) January 22, 2020

Kehow’s obituary goes on to read: “Born on November 21, 1934, in the Astoria section of Queens. Following high school, Mr. Kehoe enlisted in the Army, serving three years with 101st Airborne Division. Upon his discharge he worked odd jobs while developing his acting talents studying with the renowned Stella Adler.

“His first movie break came in his role as the bartender in The Gang Who Couldn’t Shoot Straight, which followed his acclaimed appearance in the Eugene O’Neill play A Moon for the Misbegotten.

“Mr. Kehoe, who lived in Hollywood Hills, is survived by Sherry Smith, his companion of 40 years, his nephew Michael Henry, his wife Donna and their family, his niece Ronnie Henry and her husband Apolinar Miranda. Funeral services will be conducted at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.”

RIP Jack Kehoe of THE FRIENDS OF EDDIE COYLE, SERPICO, THE STING, CAR WASH, MELVIN AND HOWARD, REDS, THE UNTOUCHABLES, MIDNIGHT RUN, YOUNG GUNS II, THE PAPER, THE GAME. https://t.co/6TolARQyOC pic.twitter.com/KddhRurigP — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) January 22, 2020

Fans of the late actor have been taking to social media to comment on his passing, with one tweeting, “Jack Kehoe had one of those faces you always loved to see. And he was from my old neighborhood. RIP.”

“My movie mad crowd when I was a kid was obsessed with character actors,we had a pantheon, and Jack Kehoe had pride of place in it, what an actor,” another fan said.

Another celebrity death. RIP Jack Kehoe, who my students know as Joe Erie in THE STING. Great character actor who brightened any film in which he appeared. https://t.co/oaPG8hmi7Y pic.twitter.com/a9k3AGcyyU — Jack Cibrian (@EBHSFilm) January 22, 2020

“RIP Jack Kehoe. Memorable character actor who nearly gives the whole charade away with his overacting in THE STING opposite Robert Shaw. He’s right in the middle of the famous shootout in THE UNTOUCHABLES. Untrustworthy in MIDNIGHT RUN, and a corrupt cop in SERPICO,” one last fan added.