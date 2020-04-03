Ivanka Trump Tweets About ’70s Soul Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers’ Passing

Following the news that ’70s soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers has passed away, First Daughter Ivanka Trump has tweeted out about the late music icon’s death. Withers’ passing was announced on Friday, with reports stating that his death was the result of heart complications.

In her post, Trump wrote, “Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed. There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other.” She also shared a link to a YouTube video of Withers singing his classic tune, Lean On Me.” Many of Trump’s followers have since replied to the post, with one writing, “He was one a the greats and his music will live forever….RIP.” Another user offered, “Thank you, Lovely @IvankaTrump for the info. It’s hard keeping up. He is a great man! God Bless You.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 — Bella Anima (@angela214) April 3, 2020

In a statement about his passing, Withers’ family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.”

The statement continued, “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

In addition to Trump, many others have since taken to Twitter to mourn Withers’ death, with rock star Lenny Kravitz writing, “Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength.”

He added, “My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You’re still & always will be Bill.”

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by the legendary, incomparable Bill Withers. Today we lost a humble giant. I genuinely think he was single most underrated songwriter and singer of the 20th century. I’ll be playing his jams all day long. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/hHyxAg4b1n — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 3, 2020

Withers was 81 years old at the time of his death.