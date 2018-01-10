Ivanka Trump’s Birthday Post for Jared Kushner Raises Pregnancy Questions

Ivanka Trump’s birthday post to husband Jared Kushner is sparking pregnancy rumors after she appeared to look pregnant in a photo alongside Kushner.

The first daughter and advisor to her father, President Trump, shared a photo for Kushner’s 37th birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here’s to you!” she wrote with a birthday cake emoji.

Trump shared the photo on Twitter and Instagram, causing many of her followers to reply with well-wishes and congratulations, believing the post was a pregnancy announcement.

“Happy Birthday, Jared!!! Sure do have a beautiful family….Ivanka , are you pregnant ????” one person wrote.

“You’re pregnant! I’m so happy for your family!” another wrote.

“Congratulations 4 is a good number,” one person wrote, alluding to the number of kids Trump and Kushner would have together if the pregnancy were legitimate.

However, after pregnancy rumors swirled, the 36-year-old added a simple hashtag to her Instagram caption confirming the photo was from a previous pregnancy: #Throwback.

A scroll through Trump’s Instagram profile will reveal that she first shared the same photo in March 2016, when she was pregnant with her younger son, Theodore, now 1.

The couple are also parents to daughter Arabella, 6, and son Joseph, 4.

The faux-pregnancy announcement post wasn’t Ivanka Trump’s only social media post of the week. On Monday, she joined in on the near-universal praise for Oprah Winfrey’s speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!”

Despite echoing the popular opinion of Hollywood’s elite, who donned black at the awards ceremony to support the “Time’s Up” movement, celebrities circled Trump to call out her hypocrisy — mostly citing President Trump’s behavior.

Alyssa Milano, one of the celebrity forces behind the #MeToo campaign to expose sexual harassment, wrote, “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Others, including actress Natasha Rothwell, Rosie O’Donnell, Chrissy Teigen and The Good Place creator Michael Schur, clapped back at the president’s daughter on Twitter. Read more here.