Ivanka Trump Saved From Potential National Security Disaster by Secret Service

Ivanka Trump averted a strange disaster today when leaving the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The Blast published video of the 36-year-old Ivanka leaving the hotel and getting into an SUV idling out front. It turned out that the first SUV she saw was not her SUV, and the Secret Service told her so.

“That’s not ours, that’s not ours,” a Secret Service agent yelled.

The First Daughter is puzzled at first, but the agents redirect her to the black SUV she was meant to go in.

A Secret Service rep told The Blast it does not comment on the “means and methods of our protective operations.”

Ivanka was back in the news earlier this week thanks to Quincy Jones’ epic interview with Vulture. In it, the legendary 84-year-old music producer claimed he once dated Ivanka.

“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” Jones said, adding, “Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf—er.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

On Wednesday, USA Today caught up with Ivanka in South Carolina, where she attended an event with Senator Tim Scott. Ivanka worked with Scott on the Republican tax bill to include a child tax credit.

“There are a myriad of solid arguments for child tax credits. There are some that liberals will respond more strongly to. There are some that conservatives will respond more strongly to,” Ivanka told USA Today. “You have to know your audience and adjust your arguments.”

Ivanka is a former Democratic fundraiser, and said she was disappointed that Democrats were not working with her to help push family policies.

“It’s always easier to be for something and not get it done than to accommodate another perspective and get it done,” she told USA Today. “I think a lot of people get burned, actually, by trying to move legislation forward, and it’s actually much easier not to engage and to say ‘This is what I want and anything else is short of that.’”

Photo credit: Getty