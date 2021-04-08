Is Meghan Markle Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

✖

Is Meghan Markle hitting the big screen? The answer is no, but it's not far from people's minds. Now the question is: how did such a rumor come to be? According to GossipCop, an article that was published by Woman's Day gave their readers the idea that she would be possibly playing a supporting role in a Captain Britain movie.

Considering she maintained a leading role on Suits for nine seasons, and she did some voice-over work for Penguins on Disney+, it wouldn't be a far-fetched thought that she may want to do more now that she and husband Prince Harry have stepped away from royal life and are now pursuing their own interests. There was speculation that she could be going for the role of Roma which is a supporting role for an alleged upcoming Captain Britain movie. However, according to GossipCop, a Captain Britain movie wasn't even announced in the first place.

For right now, Markle has no intention on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, instead, she's very busy with other projects. In the meantime, she and Harry have signed a huge deal with Netflix and landed a podcast deal. Now that they are earning a living independent from the royal family, the opportunities are endless for the couple. While they may be living in the United States now — a life much different than what Harry is use to — they're still mending ties back in the U.K.

Since the two sat down with Oprah Winfrey, they've caused a lot of stir among onlookers and within their own family. After Harry and Markle accused the royal family of questioning how dark their son, Archie's, skin would be, alluding to concern over it, some are now questioning the royal family. While Harry was already in a rough patch with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, he seems to have only made things worse by spilling the beans on how everything functions inside the walls of Kensington Palace.

Although he may not be on the best of terms with his family, their claims have started conversations within his family and he hopes that in time, things will heal. In the meantime, the two are living in southern California and are seemingly enjoying a little more privacy these days. While they may not be on a royal to-do list anymore, their agenda is still plenty full as they continue to start new ventures together.