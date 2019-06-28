Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? Voice Heard During Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Video Exclaiming ‘I’m Pregnant!’

Is Kylie Jenner expecting her second child?

Some fans are asking the makeup mogul that very question after a video surfaced from Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday party on Thursday night in which a voice off-camera, which some people believe is Jenner’s, can be heard exclaiming, “I’m pregnant!”

In a video on Kardashian’s Instagram Story, the Good American designer is panning over a table full of treats including a spread of donuts that spells out, “Happy F—ing Anniversary of Perfection” and a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Koko!”

Well, someone announced they were pregnant in Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQbGsirhiq — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 28, 2019

The unnamed voice comes at the very end of the clip, though on closer listen, it seems that if the voice does belong to any member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, it sounds the most like Kendall Jenner.

It’s also unlikely that Kylie is pregnant as she shared multiple photos of potentially alcoholic beverages on her own Story at the bash.

The 21-year-old has previously spoken about her desire to expand her family with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi. The makeup mogul most recently set the rumor mill churning when she shared an Instagram post for Scott’s birthday in April, suggesting that the two have another child together.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the family. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday let’s f— around and have another baby.”

A source told E! News in May that Kylie would be happy to be pregnant with her second child as early as next year.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently,” the source said. “She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother.”

Speaking with Interview Germany in March, Kylie shared that she’s always felt like she was meant to be a young mom.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” she said. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

She added, “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

