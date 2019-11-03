Is Jennifer Aniston Quitting Instagram?

Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram when she joined the social network on Oct. 15, timed a little too perfectly with the release of her new Apple TV+ show The Morning Show. One tabloid claimed her time on the site will be short-lived once she is finished hyping up the show. Thankfully for Friends fans who love having a window into her life, this is not the case.

The tabloid OK! Magazine claimed Aniston was only using the service to promote the show and planned to quit social media once she is done. An alleged insider even told the outlet that Reese Witherspoon, who actively uses Instagram, convinced her of the platform’s potential.

“Jen’s very private and couldn’t understand why anyone would want to reveal every detail of their lives,” the source said. “That was until [The Morning Show co-star] Reese [Witherspoon] explained she could use Instagram to promote [their TV show].”

Gossip Cop sent the story to Aniston’s spokesperson, who said the report is “total nonsense.”

Aniston joined Instagram on Oct. 15 by posting a selfie taken during a dinner with her former Friends castmates, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. Since then, she has racked up 18.3 million followers. Guinness World Records even gave her the title of “fastest person to reach 1 million Instagram followers,” since it took her just five hours and 16 minutes to reach that mark.

While it is likely that Aniston joined Instagram to help promote The Morning Show ahead of its release on Nov. 1, she has only shared a single clip from the show. That was back on Oct. 16, in which she joked about “breaking” Instagram. Aniston’s other posts have included a couple of Throwback Thursday pictures and a clip from Witherspoon’s appearance on Friends.

“My pain in the a— little burst of sunshine sister and I are working together again. But this time, we’ll be much kinder to one another,” Aniston wrote on Oct. 24. “(Hmm, then again, we’ll just have to wait and see about that…)”

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ansiton explained why she finally joined Isntagram after years of avoiding it.

“It was just one of those things. Eventually — it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party? And it’s not that scary,” Aniston told DeGeneres. “[You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued.”

Even if Aniston was only planning to use the app to promote The Morning Show, she would not have any reason to stop using it after the first season was released. Apple already picked it up for a second season. In an interview with Variety, she left the door open for doing more.

“If there’s stuff to talk about and if we’re not dead tired from it,” she said. “I literally went into my covers for two weeks when we wrapped.”

The Morning Show is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple