Is 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Already Dating After Split With Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz?

Matthew Perry fans are suspecting the Friends star has already moved on from his ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz with his assistant Briana Brancato. The actor shared a photo of the two posing next to each other on a couch on his Instagram as he promoted his limited-edition merchandise. He sported a white hoodie that said "Could I be more Me?" while his assistant wore a crew neck that said "Could I have had a longer day?" in the iconic Friends font.

"Ready for the long weekend and an even longer bath! After a week like this, I know my team is! Shop the entire collection and let the relaxation begin," Perry wrote in the caption. It looks like the duo has a simple boss and assistant relationship. He also posted another photo of the two on his story with the caption, "Can I be any more grateful for my assistant?" Brancato shared a similar picture to her Instagram page promoting the new line of merchandise. "My boss just released a new limited-edition merchandise collection. Get yours and gear up for the Reunion. :)," she said. Perry commented under the post saying, "hey! That’s a good picture"

The couple became engaged in Nov. 2020. Perry recently ended things with Hurwitz on Tuesday, but didn't share too much information as to why things didn't work out. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I wish Molly the best." It's clear that Perry was pretty private about his relationship as he gave a similarly brief engagement announcement. "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," he revealed to PEOPLE.

The news comes after the release of the Friends reunion on HBO Max, where the typically brief star opened up about a number of things. One surprising revelation he shared was that he experienced a lot of anxiety while performing live in front of an audience. "To me, I felt like I was gonna die if they didn't laugh," he said. "It's not healthy for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out."