Irrfan Khan Fans, Bollywood Stars Devastated After 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Jurassic World' Actor Dies at 53
Social media is mourning following the death of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. Known for his roles in Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, and Jurassic World, Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, his representative confirmed. His death came just two years after he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor.
"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen," Khan's family wrote in a statement to Indian media. "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'"
Widely regarded as one of India's most recognizable face in the west, news of Khan's passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from both fans and those who had known the actor throughout his career, including some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Keep scrolling to see how social media and his past co-stars are paying tribute to Khan.
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas 🙏
My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020
“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A
My condolences on the tragic & untimely death of Shri Irrfan Khan.Even as all expected him to successfully beat disease,he has gone causing an irreplaceable loss to Cinema & Performing Arts.I conferred the National Award for Best Actor(2013) on him for his movie Paan Singh Tomar. pic.twitter.com/QdyiaXzNPw— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) April 29, 2020
RIP to a legend, Irrfan Khan. You will live forever through your powerful performances. My heartfelt condolences to your family. 🙏🏼— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 29, 2020
These Lines Unfortunately Fits Perfectly Today.💔#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/nSyZAFF9HG— humnam (@humtumtumhumi) April 29, 2020
You're going to be Miss #IrrfanKhan sir 🙏😔 you're a incredible person and legends of whole world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DC9hk1lw4i— Akanksha Kashyap (@imakankshak545) April 29, 2020
Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020
Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.
You will be fondly remembered.
Love.
a.
Just got up and heard the saddest shocked news. Couldn’t believe that the finest, talented actor #IrrfanKhan is no more. Sir you were too good. Will miss you and your movies. #RIPIrrfanKhan 😒😒😒— Saurav Kudyar (@sauravkudyar) April 29, 2020
i cant believe this... completely devasted about this. he will be remembered as the man who broke down barriers and built a name for himself in bollywood and hollywood. thank you Irrfan Khan for your creativity that you poured out into this world. Rest in peace. https://t.co/ADYgFqz4Pa— 𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆 (@mishansolo) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn— Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020
We've lost a tremendous actor who shattered all the stereotypes of what a 'Bollywood hero' should be.— Deepvansh Prakash Shirsat (@DeepvanshPraka1) April 29, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/p0r45bjSN8
In Early 90's Irrfan Khan couldn't afford to buy a ticket for Jurassic Park movie.. In 2015 he starred in Jurassic World movie. Truly, An Inspiration and a Legend❤🙏 RIP 💔 #IrfanKhan— Ahmad (@Iam_ifti) April 29, 2020
Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020
Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8
His body of work and dedication to the craft was in a league of its own. The world of cinema lost a gem today, but his work will continue to inspire generations.— The Contrast (@TheContrastIND) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan #RIPIrfan #Legend #AngreziMedium #TheContrast pic.twitter.com/0DbNXAYr3o
This is the shocking news, I couldn't believe this, I thought this is a rumor but unfortunately this is real, he is the one of best actor, whose movies I could like to see more than one time. RIP— Niraj Kumar Gupta (@nirajgupta155) April 29, 2020
😢😢 #IrrfanKhan
Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020
Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020
The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020
He was the absolute highlight of Jurassic World for me.....love you sir #IrrfanKhan😥💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mvbTqiHxNh— harrymsd0709 (@its_me_harry709) April 29, 2020
The world loses the incredible Irrfan Khan. Gone far too soon. A true great of the acting community. Films include: The Lunchbox, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi & Jurassic World. He was an exceptional talent. Brilliant, wise, & above all, kind. #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPIrrfan pic.twitter.com/kTsglm09Yp— Martin Delaney (@1MartinDelaney) April 29, 2020