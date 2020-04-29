Irrfan Khan Fans, Bollywood Stars Devastated After 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Jurassic World' Actor Dies at 53

Social media is mourning following the death of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. Known for his roles in Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, and Jurassic World, Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, his representative confirmed. His death came just two years after he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor.

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen," Khan's family wrote in a statement to Indian media. "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.'"

Widely regarded as one of India's most recognizable face in the west, news of Khan's passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from both fans and those who had known the actor throughout his career, including some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Keep scrolling to see how social media and his past co-stars are paying tribute to Khan.