Irina Shayk Stuns on Runway at Florence Fashion Show Following Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk was back to work in Florence, Italy on Thursday, days after she and Bradley Cooper called off their relationship.

Shayk, 33, was seen walking the catwalk at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show, where she modeled two different looks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first, the supermodel wore a black pinstripe blazer and pencil skirt, with sheer black garters and stockings, and a sheer black lace bustier exposed under the blazer, reports Entertainment Tonight. She finished the look with black lace gloves and scarf.

The second look was an all-leather outfit, with a skin-tight black dress and long black leather gloves.

Shayk was not the A-list model at the Carine Roitfeld event. Stella Maxwell, Karolina Kurkova, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid all walked the runway.

Shayk seems to be enjoying herself in Florence. On Friday, The Daily Mail published photos of Maxwell, 29, joining Shayk for a stroll through the beautiful city. The two friends were seen laughing as they walked through Florence.

Radar Online also published photos of Shayk walking out of a car on her way to the Versace Fashion Show in Milan, with a smile from ear to ear.

Shayk and Cooper, 44, dated for four years and share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. On June 6, sources told PEOPLE the couple broke-up, following months of speculation that their relationship was on its last legs.

After the split, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Shayk and the A Star Is Born actor are on good terms and still trying to work out the next steps for their daughter.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship,” the ET source said. “The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter.”

The insider continued, “The split is new for them and having a daughter involved makes it hard, but they’ve been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority. The couple isn’t sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best.”

While Shayk is back at work already, Cooper is lining up his next movie. On Friday, Variety reported he is in talks to join Nightmare Alley, the next film from The Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro. Leonardo DiCaprio was attached, but dropped out of the project.