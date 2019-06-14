Irina Shayk and Friend Stella Maxwell Spotted Hand-in-Hand After Bradley Cooper Split

Supermodel Irina Shayk is in Florence, Italy this week for work, and was seen getting some support from her friend and fellow model Stella Maxwell after her split from boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

On Friday, The Daily Mail published photos of Maxwell, 29, and Shayk, 33, walking around Florence hand-in-hand. Shayk was seen wearing a white dress with a scooped neck with black books. Maxwell wore jeans, a black lace top and black and white trainers.

At one point, the two friends were seen laughing as they walked down the street. Shayk also later put on a black coat over her dress.

The day before their stroll, Shayk was back to work for the first time since news of her break-up with Cooper broke. She walked the runway at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman 90th anniversary show on Thursday, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Shayk showed off two different looks, with the first being a pin-strip blazer paired with a pencil skirt, sheet black stockings and garters, with a sheer-lace bustier under the blazer.

The second outfit was a skin-tight black leather dress, along with long black leather gloves.

Other models at the show included Joan Smalls, Karolina Kurkova, Maxwell and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Shayk and Cooper, 44, dated for four years and are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Cooper’s first post-split spotting came on Monday, when he was seen leaving the Sunset tower bar with friends in Hollywood.

On June 6, sources told PEOPLE Cooper and Shayk called it quits after months of speculation they were on the outs. One insider told E! News before the split news they were “questioning” their future together.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what,” the insider told the outlet.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight after the split that the couple split on good terms and are looking to workout what is best for their daughter.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship. The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter,” the insider said.

“The split is new for them and having a daughter involved makes it hard, but they’ve been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority,” the insider continued. “The couple isn’t sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best.”

