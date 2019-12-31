Irina Shayk Jokes About Getting Married Again With Instagram Post Months After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk is keeping a good sense of humor about her split from husband Bradley Cooper, joking about the end of their 4-year relationship in a new beachy Instagram with friend Inga Rubenstein. Posing in a white dress alongside the socialite, clad in what appear to be silky pajamas, the 33-year-old model wrote, “Newly wed,” adding the emoji of two women dancing.

As designer Eli Mizrahi commented, “Congrats!”; and Rubenstein joked, “It will be my third one, hope it will last.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:24pm PST

Shayk and Cooper, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, broke up in June, just weeks after a source told Page Six the relationship was on the verge of ending.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

Another insider told E! News not long after that things were on the edge for the couple.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” the source explained. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

Things had been strained for a while, with Page Six reporting in October 2018 that two had been “miserable together” for “months.”

“He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” the source claimed at the time. “She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.”

Another source who saw them out together at the time claimed they were “not looking happy” and “barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal. Halfway though, she started looking off to the side and he was moody.”

Since their split, a source told InTouch Weekly in November that Shayk and Cooper are only communicating on behalf of their daughter.

“While Irina and Bradley agreed to joint custody of [their daughter] Lea, they try to avoid each other at all costs and can’t bear to be under the same roof,” the source said. “They’ll speak to make arrangements for their daughter, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images