Ireland Baldwin Reveals Serious Reaction She Struggles With While Drinking Coffee

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her mental health after suffering an anxiety attack triggered by drinking coffee. The 26-year-old model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram Sunday with photos of herself on the bathroom floor as she tried to recover. “It’s anxiety attack time,” she began her post alongside sparkle emojis.

“This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor,” she continued. “I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can’t cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is [a] major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety. If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn’t your friend.”

Baldwin said that despite having these issues with the beverage, she was “a silly goose” who decided to drink it anyway, and encouraged her followers to share their own similar experiences. “Writing this and being open with y’all about my struggles helps it pass. If coffee makes you s- your pants and makes you experience this, please share below,” she wrote.

Baldwin’s candid post earned plenty of support from her followers, including her famous father, who commented, “I love you.” Another one of the model’s followers added, “Anxiety = coffee is not your friend!!! Girl I feel you. I gave up coffee at the start of this year. I couldn’t do the anxiety attacks,” as a third reassured her, “Coffee is a MAJOR trigger for my anxiety. You got this girl – it’ll pass.”

Baldwin has spoken candidly about her mental health and panic disorder in the past, revealing in January that she had ordered a blood pressure machine to help her accurately read her heart rate and blood pressure “because I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack … also known as cardiophobia.”

“The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26-year-old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have,” she continued on Instagram, advising her followers, “Hold on to your comfort item right. Don’t let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you’re not feeling good. Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you’re feeling anxious right now … deep breaths. You’re going to be ok. :)”