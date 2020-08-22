Ireland Baldwin Posts Photo of Bruised Face After Claiming She Was Attacked by Woman 'on Drugs'

✖

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, claims she was attacked by a woman "high out of her mind on drugs" Friday. The 24-year-old actress and model shared two photos of her bruised face on Instagram Saturday. The woman allegedly stole Baldwin's belongings before jumping into a car with her husband. The suspect was arrested after help from witnesses.

"Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," Baldwin wrote. The woman "decked" Baldwin in the face in a parking lot and "took my belongings" before jumping into a "getaway car" driven by her husband. There were witnesses who helped Baldwin, and police arrested the suspect.

A post shared by i r e l a n d (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 22, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

"The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work," Baldwin wrote. "There is a lot of theft and muggings going down." She shared the story with her followers to "remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings" during these "really difficult times" when "we need to look out for one another."

While Baldwin's parents have not publicly commented on the situation, her step-mother, Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin left a message in Baldwin's comments section. "I'm so glad you are safe now. We love you," Hilaria wrote. Other celebrities were happy to hear Baldwin is OK. "[Oh my God], this is terrifying. so glad you're ok," comedian Nikki Glasser wrote. "Wow, so sad that people are resorting to this. Glad you're okay," model Kara Del Toro echoed the sentiment, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Baldwin shared the shocking news a week after she celebrated the six-year anniversary of being free from eating disorders, reports PEOPLE. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she said in an inspirational message to fans. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it."

In 2018, Baldwin revealed she struggled with anorexia, sharing a throwback photo of younger self on Instagram. "Love yourself!! You are beautiful," she wrote. "Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short."