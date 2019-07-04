Fans Cheer on Ireland Baldwin After She Reveals Topless Photo, Encouraging Women to ‘Love Your Body, Respect Your Body’

Model Ireland Baldwin got some love from fans after she shared a topless photo on Instagram Wednesday, with a message to women to love and respect their bodies. The post earned more than 20,000 likes in the 10 hours since the 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared the Instagram boundary-pushing photo.

Click here to see the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body,” Baldwin wrote in the caption, alongside an out-of-focus photo of her at a beach. “stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off.”

Baldwin finished the inspiring message writing, “spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.”

Many of Baldwin’s 504,000 Instagram followers praised the post and its positive message.

“Some damn good advice,” one person wrote.

“Bravo!! I do most of what you said. Had my 1st mamo at 40 last July. I seriously need a pic of myself like this,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous sentiment .. thanks for sharing,” another shared.

“You are very mature for your age. You must be an old soul. Wonderful post,” an Instagram user wrote.

Baldwin shared the photo just a few hours after she posted a selfie showing off her new pink hair. “life iz short, go pink,” she wrote, adding a watermelon emoji.

This is not the first time Baldwin has shared racy images on social media and took a stand against body shaming.

“Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” she wrote in June 2017. “I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because, to be quite honest, what is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are?”

“I just think a lot of people get shamed for being who they are, and there’s nothing wrong with being who you are and looking the way you look, as long as you’re healthy and happy,” Baldwin told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 after she posted a message about embracing your body. “So, I felt the need to say something that week, so I did.”

Baldwin said her June 2017 post got a “positive response” from fans, adding, “A lot of people I know needed to hear it that week, for some weird reason. So, I don’t know. I was kind of a voice for some people, some friends of mine that were going through something personal, and I was like, I have to… I have to say something.”

In August 2018, Baldwin also revealed she fought anorexia on Instagram.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance,” she revealed. “Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it.”

Photo credit: Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Aldi Sued