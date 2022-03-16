Instagram Star Júnyork Reportedly Dies After Being Hit by Car

Luis Carlos Carvalho Júnior, a Brazilian influencer known as Júnyork on social media, was reportedly killed in a car accident in Georgia earlier this month. Júnyork lived in São Sebastião before he moved to the U.S., where he gained citizenship in 2020. He had over 436,000 Instagram followers and over 18,400 YouTube subscribers. He was 28.

Júnyork was reportedly hit by another car while he stopped to change the tire on his own vehicle on a Georgia highway on March 5, reports Correio Braziliense. He was taken to a hospital but reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Júnyork moved to the U.S. in 2015 after marrying an American but was denied a visa twice. He finally got his U.S. citizenship in 2020 and worked as a driver.

The social media star‘s brother, Bruno Michael, said his brother’s “dream” was to help his friends and family who still live in Brazil. He often traveled back to Brazil to visit his mother and his family. Júnyork had five other brothers. “He brought joy wherever he went and knew many people because of his charisma, Bruno told Correio Braziliense in Portuguese. In one of his videos, Júnyork said he wanted to be a dancer on Broadway.

When they heard about the tragedy, Júnyork’s family thought it was a joke at first, his brother told Metropoles. His brother said the news would “sink in” when his body arrives back in Brazil. “It was horrible,” Júnyork’s cousin Diego Victor told Metropoles about the moment they heard about Júnyork’s death. He said the family couldn’t sleep that night.

Júnyork’s family launched two online fundraisers to help with costs after his death. The first one successfully raised $10,000 to bring his body back from the U.S. to Brazil. The second raised BRL3,835.00 for his burial.

Júnyork posted his final Instagram video just hours before his death. It shows him on the road, with a shredded chicken in his lap. The post has become a venue for his fans to share their condolences with his family. Many were still in shock over the news and posted crying emojis. “God welcomes you with open arms,” one person wrote. “May God comforts you and your family,” another commented. “You are amazing and God will reward your efforts,” another wrote.