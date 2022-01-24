Rockstar Thore Pettersen Dies ‘After Sustaining Fatal Injuries in a Car Accident’

Thore Pettersen, the drummer for Norwegian prog quartet Moron Police, has died. Pettersen passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15 after “sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident,” his bandmates Sondre, Christian, and Lars confirmed in a statement just a day later. Further information on the musician’s passing has not been provided at this time.

Pettersen’s passing was confirmed in an emotional post paying tribute to the drummer on the official Moron Police social accounts. Shared alongside a picture of Pettersen at the drums, his bandmates shared the tragic news, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we have to tell you that our drummer and best friend, Thore Omland Pettersen, passed away.” The band, who said they are “in shock,” also confirmed that Pettersen died after suffering “fatal injuries” in a car accident. Moron Police wrote that they “spent yesterday crying and reminiscing, talking to friends near and far,” adding that while “there really isn’t anything we can say to help heal the loss of someone so dear to us… for those of you who never had the chance to meet Thore, I’d like to tell you a bit about him.”

“His skill on the drums was undeniable, but his laugh was nothing short of legendary. He had an iconic way of laughing that would light up any room he was in. It was infectious. It was undeniable. You just had to join in,” the post continued. “Thore was wholly unique in that everyone loved him. And I mean everyone. He was incredibly kind and thoughtful and just an enormous amount of fun. The man just exuded sunshine and laughter.”

The band called Pettersen their “dearest friend and brother” and their “musical compatriot,” adding that “the world seems so much darker now without him in it.” Moron Police said Pettersen “leaves behind a mountain of cherished memories that we will always keep with us, as well as a musical legacy he was very proud of. Even the silly stuff. Particularly the silly stuff.” They concluded by offering their thoughts and condolences to the drummer’s “family in these most horrible of times.”

Pettersen’s passing comes just months after Moron Police released their most recent EP, The Stranger And The High Tide, in October. They also recently announced plans for their next full-length album, Pachinko, according to Loudersound. News of Pettersen’s death was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes, with one fan writing that “he was such an amazing guy and member of the band.”