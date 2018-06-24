Peek Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s $16M New York Apartment

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande‘s whirlwind romance has gone past the “living together” stage as the couple reportedly bought a $16 million swanky apartment in New York City.

On Wednesday, TMZ confirmed the two bought an apartment in Manhattan‘s Chelsea neighborhood. Their building includes great views of the Empire State Building, plus a private fitness center, 75-foot pool and a private IMAX theater. Legendary musician Sting is their neighbor, so do not be too surprised if the former Police bassist contributes to a future Grande song.

According to TMZ, it is unclear if the two are renting the apartment or bought it.

On June 17, Grande first hinted that the couple moved in together by sharing a picture of Spongebob Squarepants on Instagram with the caption “Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and red vines.”

Davidson confirmed the engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday. The two have only been dating for a few weeks.

Scroll on for a look at the couple’s new digs.

According to the apartment’s listing at StreetEasy, it has seven rooms, including five bedrooms. It also has four and a half bathrooms. The unit covers 4,023 square feet.

The monthly taxes alone on the unit are $7,724 and monthly common charges are $8,059. The unit was on the market for 887 days and is located at 520 West 28th Street.

According to the listing, the unit includes a “sprawling loft living area,” with windows providing beautiful views of the Chelsea skyline.

There is a private balcony and a giant dressing room in the master bedroom. Four of the bathrooms are located inside each bedroom.

The apartment was designed by Dame Zaha Hadid, the internationally renowned Iraqi-British architect. Hadid was the first woman to win the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, winning the top award in her field in 2004.

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II made Hadid a Dame. She also designed the famous aquatic center used for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She died in 2012 at age 65.

Some of the special interior details of the apartment include curved glass detailing, kitchen islands with marble detail, custom lacquered wall paneling and ceilings measuring 10 feet high.

“Located directly over the High Line in West Chelsea – the Mecca of New York’s art world – 520 West 28th is just moments from esteemed Avenues School, Hudson River Park, the forthcoming Whole Foods, and the unique offering of cultural, shopping, dining and new parks at Hudson Yards,” reads the listing.

The apartment complex only has 39 residences, and provides enough services to make sure residents never really have to leave the building.

There are two elevator banks, a drive-in that allows off-street entry and a garage. The building even includes a private IMAX theater and a state of the art fitness center. There is even a full sauna and full-time concierge. Residents can even get their mail hand-delivered!

Grande and Davidson have not been thrifty when it comes to their relationship. Davidson reportedly spent $93,000 on the engagement ring.

It took New York jeweler Greg Yuna two weeks to make the ring, which includes a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond.

Grande previously dated rapper Mac Miller. The two broke up in May after more than two years together.

A few days after the split, Miller was arrested for suspicion of DUI and some fans blamed Grande for Miller’s actions.

As for Davidson, he previously dated Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David.

According to reports, the two were “on a break” when Davidson started dating Grande. David did not appear too angry about their break-up, sarcastically writing “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?” on Instagram after she returned home.

Davidson, 24, is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The Staten Island native joined the show in 2014.

Grande will be releasing her album Sweetener on Aug. 17. The tracklist includes a brief song about Davidson called “Pete.”