Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dead at 45 After Undergoing Anesthesia for Tattoo Procedure

Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi has died after going under anesthesia for a tattoo. He was 45. Godoi gained more than 200,000 Instagram followers prior to his passing while building a name for himself by importing and selling luxury cars, and on Monday, Jan. 20, his followers were informed of his death.

“Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” reads a statement on Godoi’s Instagram. “His joy, generosity and light will continue to be present in our memories and every story he helped build.” The statement continued, “May he rest in peace. Our condolences to family & friends.”

Godoi reportedly was working with a local tattoo studio to add a new piece of body art to his back, the owner of the studio told the Daily Mail. Godoi had planned to get the tattoo while under general anesthesia, sedation and intubation.

“To do this, we hired a private hospital with all the staff, equipment and anesthetic drugs necessary for the safety of the procedure,” the tattoo studio said in a statement. “We also hired a doctor with a specialism in anesthesiology and experience in intubation, whose documentation was approved by the hospital.”

The statement continued, “Blood tests were requested beforehand, which showed no explicit risk in carrying out the procedure. Ricardo signed the consent form regarding the risk of the procedure.”

The studio owner revealed that “at the beginning of the sedation and intubation” Godoi “went into cardiac arrest.” The owner pointed out that the medical emergency “occurred before they even started tattooing him,” and while he was “quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him,” the efforts were “unfortunately without success.”

The studio owner added that in addition to being a client, Godoi had been a “great friend” and that the studio “deeply regrets” his death. An investigation into Godoi’s death is reportedly ongoing.

Just days before his death, Godoi posted an inspirational look back on his life to Instagram that began, “Four Years Ago, I Dreamed What I Am Today.” He wrote in part, “Four years ago, I was at the beginning of it all. Dreaming, planning, but still facing a sea of nos. Every negative seemed like a barrier, but deep down I knew, they were just stepping stones. Steps to make me stronger, to teach me how to persist, and to prove to me that impossible is just a matter of perspective.”

“Look at me here. I have reached where many doubted was possible. Not because it was easy, but because I refused to stop,” he continued. “Today, I am a reflection of every challenge I’ve faced and all the dreams I’ve turned into goals.” Godoi is survived by wife Rafaela Gastaldi, as per his Instagram bio.