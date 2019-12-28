‘Imus in the Morning’ Host, Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dead at 79

It’s been announced that legendary radio personality — and Imus in the Morning host — Don Imus has passed away at the age of at 79. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imus passed away at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas on Friday morning, after being hospitalized on Dec. 24, a representative for the late radio talk show host said. No cause of death appears to have been provided at this time.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” a statement from the family read.

An intimate memorial service will be held in Imus’ honor sometime within the next few days. His family has requested that in lieu of sympathy flowers or gifts, donations be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation, which was set up to support charities that meet the needs of childhood cancer patients, along with children who have been diagnosed with other major illnesses.



NOKR has confirmed Don Imus has died at the age of 79 according to a family spokesperson. Imus reportedly died Friday at a hospital in College Station, Texas, after being admitted on Christmas Eve. A cause of death is unknown at this time. #DonImus #NOKR pic.twitter.com/FDmGYnbrj8 — Next of Kin Registry (@NOKR) December 27, 2019

Many people have taken to social media to lament Imus’ passing.

“I know Don Imus was far from perfect. I know he did and said lots of shit he shouldn’t have,” wrote on fan. “I know he wasn’t always the kindest person. All that said, I grew up listening to him. I discovered that I loved politics, sports & sarcasm listening to Imus. May he Rest Peace.”

We are deeply saddened to hear that legendary radio host Don Imus has passed away. Imus was on 77 WABC from 2007-2018 and spent over 40 years on the air in NYC. Our thoughts are with Deirdre, Wyatt and his family. #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/9DmA7GeI0a — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) December 27, 2019

“Shocking news on the passing of my friend, Don Imus. He will long be remembered as one of the true giants in the history of radio. My thoughts and prayers to Deirdre and Wyatt. God speed,” fellow radio personality Mike Francesa wrote in a post on Twitter.

Imus is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deirdre, as well as his sons Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates and daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.