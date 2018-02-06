Iggy Azalea Offers NSFW Valentine’s Gift Advice

Iggy Azalea is not one to hold back her real feelings, so it is no surprise that she just dished out some very NSFW Valentine’s Day advice on Twitter.

A woman on Twitter reached out for some help, tweeting, “What are you suppose to buy for men on Valentine’s Day?? This question has haunted me since my first high school boyfriend, I bought him underwear. SOS”

While many people responded, it was Azalea’s advice that really made waves. “Girl. Nothing! A card, P— or both (depending on how old you are reading this expert advice),” the “Fancy” rapper suggested.

The woman eventually thanked Azalea by tweeting back, “Well that sounds like a win win situation for me! I will absolutely take that advice and enjoy every second of it.”

Girl. Nothing! A card, Pussy or both (depending on how old you are reading this expert advice) https://t.co/rs7I4F8lxv — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 6, 2018

Many other fans appreciated her recommendation as well, with one person writing, “I love this! Take note ladies.”

Aside from her abilty to give out “expert” relationship advice, Azalea is fairly synonymous with twerking, so of course she used it as a way to ring in the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the “Fancy” rapper dropped down low on New Years Eve and twerked in a sparkling, sheer black onesie body suit with black bottoms and silver high heels.

Back in 2017, the blonde Australian dropped a new track, “Mo Bounce,” and the video for the song featured her doing quite a bit of twerking.

In a radio interview in her native Australia, she talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Azalea said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips. “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff,” the 27-year-old continued.

“My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she later added.