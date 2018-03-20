Iggy Azalea Gets Revenge on Ex Nick Young by Burning All His Clothes

Iggy Azalea proved to the world that “Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned” when she went into detail on how she got revenge against he now ex-fiance Nick Young.

Azalea told Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that once the two split, Azalea burned all of his designer clothes.

“I burned it all, darling,” she said. “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it seemed like that didn’t work.”

When asked what the most expensive item she destroyed was, she responded “every designer you could think of I burned.”

“I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own sh-t. I was like, ‘That’s stupid,’ and he didn’t care,” Azalea said. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to find some sh-t you care about and I’m going to start destroying that,’ which was his clothes.”

The singer said she destroyed everything in the fire pit Young has in his backyard.

Azalea said she kept sending him video messages of her setting Young’s belongings on fire.

“‘I’m burning your things,’” she said, recalling her message to her ex, “‘and so I don’t know where you’re at — probably with some girl. So I hope you get home quickly, because I’m moving on. We’re progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive.’”

TMZ caught up with Azalea after the interview and asked if she regretted burning Young’s clothes. She did not.

“Hell the f— no,” Azalea said.

Azalea and Young began dating in November 2013 while he was playing on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two began living together at a house in Tarzana, California, and announced their engagement in June 2015. But then in March 2016 a video of Young bragging about cheating on Azalea leaked online after it was secretly recorded by a fellow teammate. The two officially split in June of that year. Since then she’s been romantically connected to music producer LJay Currie, but said in an interview on Hollywood Medium last week that she was done dating inside the hip hop music industry.

Since their split Young has left the Lakers, signing with the Golden State Warriors back in October. Following his split from Azalea, Young learned that his previously girlfriend and baby mama Keonna Green was pregnant with his second child.

Azalea has recently started making music again, releasing a four-track EP 4 My Ratz in February and has a upcoming album Surviving the Summer slated to release later this year.